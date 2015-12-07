WARSAW Dec 7 Polish central banker Adam Glapinski said that cutting interest rates would be improper at the moment, considering the difficult situation of banks.

Earlier this month Poland's central bank left interest rates unchanged at a record low level.

The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said the current level of rates, with the benchmark rate at 1.50 percent, has help keep Poland on a path of balanced growth.

"Personally, I think that the interest rates could be lower by 25 basis points, but from the point of view of the economy it would not change anything," Glapinski said in a comment authorised for release on Monday.

"However, considering the situation in the banking sector, in the cooperative banks, an interest rate cut would seem improper at the moment," he added.

The bankruptcy of small local lender SK Bank added to the difficulties faced by Polish banks, which are already coping with a new banking tax and the costs of converting loans denominated in foreign currencies to Polish zloty.

Poland is expected to cut interest rates to a new low of 1.25 percent in the first quarter, following the election victory of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has called for looser policy.

The PiS-controlled parliament and President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, will appoint eight out of 10 members of the central bank's rate-setting panel by the middle of February 2016. Duda will also name a new central bank governor by mid-2016. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko, Editing by Larry King)