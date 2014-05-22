WARSAW May 22 Poland's central banker Adam
Glapinski said on Thursday he expected that interest rates may
stay unchanged at their current record-low level of 2.5 percent
until the end of 2015.
"It is likely that rates may stay unchanged by the end of
2015 and highly likely that this will be the case in the first
half of 2015," Glapinski told Reuters.
He added he also expected the central bank to extend its
flat rate guidance in July.
The central bank has said earlier it will keep rates
unchanged until at least the end of the third quarter of 2014.
Glapinski also said he did not expect deflation in Poland,
but said inflation would not exceed 1.5 percent year-on-year by
the end of 2014.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Marcin Goettig)