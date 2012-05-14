* Glapinski sees no need for tightening cycle
* Says central bank ready to act if CPI does not ease
* Bank raised rates by 25 bps earlier in May
By Pawel Sobczak
WARSAW, May 14 The Polish central bank should
adopt a 'wait-and-see' stance for now although further interest
rate increases were possible after a hike earlier this month,
policymaker Adam Glapinski said in comments cleared for release
on Monday.
The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council raised
borrowing costs by 25 basis points earlier in May to curb
stubbornly high inflation, surprising many and bringing the main
rate to 4.75 percent.
"This was a strong signal that the Council will not tolerate
excessive inflation. However, given the uncertain international,
external as well as internal situation, I think we should return
to the 'wait-and-see' stance," Glapinski told reporters in his
first comments after the recent rate hike.
"That does not rule out hikes. Clearly, there is no talk of
rate cuts in the nearest months," he also said over the weekend
in comments authorised for release on Monday.
Price growth in Poland stood at 3.9 percent in
annual terms in March and above the bank's 2.5 percent target as
well as the acceptable 1.5-3.5 percent range.
But policymakers have not acted on elevated inflation since
the last rate increase in June 2011 mainly due to fears over
economic prospects in the face of the markets' malaise in the
euro zone, Poland's main trade partner.
"We are sending a strong signal that if inflation does not
ease but accelerate instead, we will be ready to act. But we
should not act hastily and I think we should hold for now,"
Glapinski also said.
"It was high time, but I don't think we should continue with
a hikes cycle," he said, adding price growth was still largely
driven by external factors that could spill over in the economy.
Earlier in May, the MPC signalled it may wait until the next
update of the bank's inflation and growth forecasts for Poland
due in July before deciding on further hikes.
Glapinski, who has advocated in favour of tightening in
recent months, also said the 25 bps one-off move was no threat
to growth in the largest eastern economy of the European Union,
but still outside the euro zone.
Analysts now expect the Polish economy to grow
by 3 percent this year from 4.3 percent reported for 2011.
They also see inflation coming in flat at 3.9
percent year-on-year when the statistics office publishes data
for April on Tuesday.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Marguerita Choy)