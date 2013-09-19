WARSAW, Sept 19 Poland's central bank will
probably keep interest rates unchanged at their current all-time
low until at least the fourth quarter of next year, a member of
the Monetary Policy Council was reported as saying on Thursday.
Andrzej Bratkowski, one of the bank's 10 rate-setters, added
that the council should start thinking about raising rates only
when economic growth exceeds 3 percent.
Poland's economy expanded at a year-on-year rate of 0.8
percent in the second quarter this year, up from 0.5 percent
recorded in the first.
"It seems highly probable that we won't do anything (in
policy) in the first half of next year. It is also probable that
we won't do much in the second either. Or nothing at all,"
Bratkowski said, quoted by news agency PAP.
"If we'll do something, then rather in the fourth quarter
than in the third."
The central bank's policymakers have so far said that they
would refrain from any moves on interest rates till at least the
end of 2013 with investors expecting the gradual economic
recovery to yield a rate hike in the third quarter next year.
Analysts currently expect the first interest rate hike to be
delivered by the central bank in the third quarter of 2014.
Bratkowski was one of the central bank's two biggest
supporters of the monetary easing campaign that halved the
country's borrowing costs which have been at 2.5 percent since
July.
The bank ended its easing campaign on expectations of a
gradual economic recovery over the months ahead.
