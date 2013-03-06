* Bank cuts key rate by 50 bps to 3.25 pct
* Rate cuts cycle seen finished - analysts' poll
* Investors await conference at due 1500 GMT
By Pawel Florkiewicz
WARSAW, March 6 Poland cut interest rates by a
half point to a record low on Wednesday, exceeding market
expectations and bowing to criticism from the government that it
has done too little to stop a steep economic slowdown.
Following sharp words from Prime Minister Donald Tusk that
it has acted too cautiously to free up credit, the bank's policy
council cut the key rate to 3.25 percent.
The move caught the market by surprise - none of the 29
analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the size of the cut -
and it knocked the zloty currency 0.7 percent against the euro.
Bond yields fell by 5 to 15 basis points across the curve.
Economists said the decision had shown rate setters' fears
over slowing growth and rising unemployment had trumped concerns
that inflation could reignite and pose risks to financial
stability.
The bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will issue a
statement at 1500 GMT, including new projections for inflation
and growth, and hold a press conference at the same time.
"The decision is justified, although slightly surprising,
taking into account the recent caution of the Monetary Policy
Council," said Bank Zachodni WBK Senior Economist Piotr Bielski.
"It's likely that the inflation projection showed a lack of
inflationary pressures in the medium-term and a slow economic
rebound, which has prompted the council to make a sharper move."
WAITING FOR RECOVERY
With a track record of uninterrupted annual growth for two
decades, Poland has stood out as one of the most resilient
economies in the 27-member European Union.
Fuelled by a domestic market of 38 million consumers whose
living standards are still catching up with those in Western
Europe, it was the only one to avoid contraction since the start
of the global economic crisis.
But a main driver - a five-year, 20 billion euro campaign of
road, stadium and other projects for the Euro 2012 soccer
tournament - dried up last year, causing construction to plummet
by almost a quarter and sending many builders into bankruptcy.
At the same time, Tusk's government has cut costs in an
effort to trim the budget deficit, while a recession in Poland's
main export market, the euro zone, has hit exports, triggering
waves of layoffs at companies such as carmaker Fiat.
Growth in household credit nearly ground to a halt last
year, compared with 12 percent increase in 2011 and years of
double digit growth before.
And at the end of last year, Poland suffered an
unprecedented fall in private consumption. Its economy grew
just 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier,
less than a quarter of its rate at the end of 2011.
A string of recent data, including better-than-expected
manufacturing and industry figures, suggest the economy will
avoid recession and rebound in the second half of the year.
But that has created room for conflict between monetary
officials and the finance ministry, which expects inflation to
remain far below the central bank's 2.5 percent target this year
and has repeatedly called for more cuts.
Wednesday's decision contrasted with comments from some of
the bank's policymakers who have said more easing could fuel
inflation, which has been above the central bank's target for
most of the past five years.
Even following Wednesday's move, rates in Poland are the
EU's third highest after fellow emerging members Hungary and
Romania.