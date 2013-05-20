(Repeats Saturday story without changes)
RYTRO, Poland May 18 There is little chance
that consumer inflation in Poland will quickly return to the
central bank's 2.5 percent target, a Monetary Policy Council
member said on Saturday, leaving scope for further monetary
easing.
Jerzy Hausner, one of the central bank's 10 rate-setters,
also told Reuters that economic growth could accelerate to about
3 percent late next year, but there was also the risk of a more
protracted slowdown.
Earlier data showed Poland's economy, after two decades of
uninterrupted growth, had almost came to a halt and barely
dodged recession.
"I can only repeat that the Council's worry is that
inflation is below our target," Hausner said.
"Even if inflation will rise, and I think it could ... this
return to target will not be fast. This is an argument for
reducing interest rates."
Poland's inflation has been declining for several months and
stood at 0.8 percent year-on-year in April, well below the
central bank's 2.5 percent target.
The central bank has reduced interest rates by a total of
175 basis points since November, though its policymakers have
come under fire from government officials and markets alike for
being too cautious and too slow with monetary easing.
The central bank last cut rates in early May by 25 basis
points, bringing its key rate to an all-time low of 3.0 percent.
"Saying and expecting that the monetary policy council will
immediately secure Poland with economic growth is unjustified,"
Hausner said.
He added growth in central Europe's largest economy may
accelerate to 3 percent late next year, but did not exclude the
risk it could be weaker for longer.
In the first quarter, Poland, the only European Union member
to have avoided an outright recession since the fall of Lehman
Brothers in 2008, expanded by a meagre 0.4 percent, the lowest
level in four years.
