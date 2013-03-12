BRIEF-Orion Real Estate appoints Deran Dabideen as CFO
* Deran Dabideen has been appointed as chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WARSAW, March 12 Poland's central bank governor said it was too early to discuss further rate cuts after the bank shifted to a "wait and see" approach last week following five consecutive rate cuts.
"I wouldn't want to consider the question of further cuts," Marek Belka told the central bank's news website in an interview posted on Tuesday. "It's not the right moment. We'll see what will be happening with the economy."
The bank continues to face pressure from the government to continue lowering borrowing costs to help the economy after it brought rates to a record low of 3.25 percent. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Pravin Char)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Element Leasing (EL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A Short-Term Foreign Currency of 'B' has also been assigned. KEY RATING DRIVERS The IDRs of 'B+' reflect EL's intrinsic creditworthiness. Although the company benefits from close connections with Basic Element (three out of six members of EL's board are