WARSAW Nov 13 There is no need for further monetary policy easing in Poland, as the economy is still developing well, Poland's Monetary Policy Council member Andrzej Kazmierczak was quoted as saying.

"I don't see any signs of a collapse of economic growth which would justify additional monetary loosening," the central bank's website quoted Kazmierczak as telling Bloomberg. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)