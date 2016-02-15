WARSAW Feb 15 Polish newly-appointed
rate-setter Eryk Lon said he saw a small scope for interest rate
cuts, but stressed that such a move would not have a substantial
impact on real economy.
"There is room for rate cuts in our country, but it is not
significant," Lon told state news agency PAP in an interview
published on Monday by the central bank's obserwatorfinansowy.pl
portal.
"Generally speaking, I think that a potential rate cut would
not have substantial significance for real processes in our
economy. Of course, one can consider it. But a caution is
needed," he said.
Poland's main rate amounts to 1.5 percent, it's lowest level
in history.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)