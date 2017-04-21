Bastos resigns as head of Brazil's BNDES development bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.
WARSAW, April 21 Majority of Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) members assessed at the April sitting that interest rates were likely to remain stable in the following quarters, minutes from the MPC meeting showed on Friday.
"According to certain Council members, should data and forecasts incoming in the following quarters suggest stronger inflationary pressure than expected at the time of the meeting, it might be justified to consider an increase in the NBP interest rates," the minutes read.
Majority of the central bank's MPC members also said that inflation would stabilize at a moderate level in the following quarters.
The MPC decided to keep main interest rate at 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, May 26 Miner and trader Glencore may have to pay up to $6 billion in cash in a possible tie-up with U.S. grains trader Bunge based on current valuations, Moody's ratings agency said on Friday, adding it did not expect an outright acquisition.