WARSAW, June 1 A majority of the Polish Monetary Policy Council members expect that interest rates will remain at their record-low level of 1.5 percent in the coming quarters, according to minutes from the May MPC meeting published on Thursday.
The MPC also expects that inflation will remain moderate in the coming quarters.
Some MPC members said though that it might be justified to consider rising rates if data suggested a strengthening of the inflationary pressure. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)
