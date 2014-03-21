WARSAW, March 21 Polish central bank policymaker
Jerzy Osiatynski was quoted as saying on Friday that the bank
will likely be able to keep rates unchanged in 2014 and 2015,
given low inflation and the need to support the economy.
"It seems that the (central bank's Monetary Policy) Council
will be able to keep rates at their current level at least until
the end of this year. I think that also next year," Osiatynski
told the state news agency PAP.
He said the bank's current inflation projection supports
such a policy stance as inflation is expected by the bank to
reach its 2.5 percent target only in 2016.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)