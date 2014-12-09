WARSAW Dec 9 Polish rate-setter Andrzej Rzonca
said that there is no need to cut rates, as the lower cost of
credit could hurt productivity growth, Bloomberg news agency
reported on Tuesday.
"Rates shouldn't be lower than they are now. Low rates could
create a risk to macroeconomic stability and hurt productivity
growth," he was quoted as saying in an interview conducted on
December 7.
Rzonca also said that the economic slowdown will probably be
shallow and domestic demand is already expanding at a rate that
is way above the country's growth potential.
Earlier this month Poland's central bank decided to leave
rates unchanged at their all-time low level of 2.0 percent.
