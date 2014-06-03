WARSAW, June 3 The Polish central bank's
Monetary Policy Council said on Tuesday that the economic growth
will gradually recover its pace in the coming months, while
price pressures will remain very low.
"In the MPC's assessment it is likely that in the next few
quarters the economic situation will be gradually improving,
while inflationary pressure will stay very low," the central
bank said in a statement, after it decided to keep interest
rates at a record low level of 2.5 percent.
The MPC also said it was re-iterating that rates would stay
unchanged until the end of the third quarter of 2014.
(Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Marcin
Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)