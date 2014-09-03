WARSAW, Sept 3 Poland's central bank said on
Wednesday it will start cutting interest rates if incoming data
confirm a weakening of the economy and higher risk of inflation
staying below target in the medium-term.
"If incoming data will confirm the weakening of the economy
and a higher risk of inflation staying below target over the
medium term, the Council will start adjusting monetary policy,"
the bank's Monetary Policy Council said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday the bank kept the benchmark interest
rate at 2.50 percent, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)