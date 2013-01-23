* Ruling may force c.banker Winiecki off rate-setting
council
* Court to hold sitting on defamation charge on Feb. 13
* Reshuffle of council would affect rate policy
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Jan 23 Poland's central bank could swing
behind bolder rate cuts if a court ruling next month forces Jan
Winiecki, who has blocked aggressive policy easing, to leave the
bank's rate-setting council.
A court in the western Polish city of Poznan is scheduled to
start deliberating on Feb. 13 whether Winiecki defamed a former
central bank governor in a newspaper article and an online blog
in which he cast doubt on the ex-governor's academic
credentials.
The criminal case has been working its way through Poland's
complex judicial system for years, without reaching a legally
binding ruling.
However, several legal experts consulted by Reuters said
that next month's court hearing, if it finds Winiecki guilty,
would be considered "legally binding" - setting in motion his
removal from the central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC).
Under Polish law, a verdict is "legally binding" if an
appeal court upholds a ruling by a lower court.
If an MPC member is subject to this kind of binding verdict,
the entity that appointed the member - in Winiecki's case the
upper chamber of parliament - has to remove them from the
council, the law states.
Winiecki declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. His
lawyer, Jerzy Naumann, said the courts had already eliminated
several of the charges against his client, and he said Winiecki
demanded that he be cleared of the remaining ones.
The lawyer declined to say if Winiecki would keep his job if
the court ruled against him, saying that speculating about this
was a "waste of time."
Winiecki's presence on the MPC has been crucial because he
is the swing vote. The council is at the centre of a debate over
how to respond to a sharp slowdown in Poland's economy, the
biggest in eastern Europe.
"That (Winiecki's removal) would shift the centre of balance
of the MPC into neutral and hence could lead to further rate
cuts," Nomura's Peter Attard Montalto said in a note.
Appointed to the 10-member MPC in 2010, Winiecki was among
members who blocked a motion to lower rates last October because
they believed inflation was too high, even though many
economists argued cuts were urgently needed.
Central bank voting records show that if Winiecki had
supported colleagues seeking a cut, his vote would have been
enough to carry the motion.
In November, Winiecki changed tack and supported a
25-basis-point rate cut after data showed growth was slowing
while inflation was under control.
But he blocked a motion to ease policy by a more aggressive
50 points, saying there was no scope for a big cut because he
expected inflation to accelerate again.
That motion was supported by three other MPC members and
central bank Governor Marek Belka - who has the deciding vote
if there is a stalemate - so Winiecki's support would, again,
have carried the motion.
ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN
The outlook for Polish interest rates is uncertain.
The central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points for
the third month in a row in January, but said it may soon pause
its easing campaign, despite gloomy economic data, to give it
time to assess the effect of the cuts.
The government has been calling on the bank to cut rates
further to support the economy, which is suffering from a
recession in its main trading partner, the euro zone.
The governing coalition, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk,
has 65 of the 100 seats in the Senate, the upper house of
parliament. It has the right to choose a replacement for
Winiecki if he is removed.
"I would expect that if Winiecki is dismissed, he will be
replaced with somebody less hawkish," said Maciej Reluga, chief
economist at Bank Zachodni WBK.
Winiecki is accused of defaming former central bank
governor Slawomir Skrzypek, who died in a 2010 plane crash that
also killed the Polish president.
A lower court has already found Winiecki guilty. Winiecki
appealed that ruling. Next month's sitting will decide whether
to uphold or reject his appeal. Alternatively, it could decide
to send the case back to a lower court.
A spokesman for the central bank said the bank would not
comment on the specifics of the case. It said that under the law
it would be up to the body that appointed the member to remove
him, if he is found guilty of a crime by a legally binding court
ruling.
The Senate's press office said that if Winiecki is convicted
of a crime by a legally binding court ruling, the speaker of the
chamber would receive a letter from the court, which would set
in motion the procedure for his dismissal.
Winiecki's lawyer, Naumann, in reply to written questions
submitted by Reuters, said the courts had already eliminated
five of the seven original charges against Winiecki.
"(We) consistently demand that the ruling of the court of
first instance be changed and that Prof. Winiecki be completely
cleared of charges pressed against him," he said.
On his client's future with the MPC, he said: "It would be
highly inappropriate to give in to speculation regarding a
situation that can only be considered in terms of loose
hypotheses, and it is therefore ...a gross waste of time."