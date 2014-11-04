WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's hawkish central banker Jan Winiecki has said he sees no need to cut rates further, as there is no guarantee that this move would support the economy.

"I think we went quite far away in the lowering interest rates direction. And there is no guarantee that this is the measure that improves the dynamics of the economy," Winiecki told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview published on Tuesday.

"So we should be very thrifty in decisions and not engage in this kind of operations any more," the 10-strong Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member said.

On Wednesday the MPC will decide whether to cut rates further from its all-time low of 2 percent. Analysts expect a 25-basis points cut. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)