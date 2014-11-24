WARSAW Nov 24 Polish central banker Jan Winiecki said on Monday he sees no space for cutting interest rates as he expects economic growth to remain above 3 percent this and next year, while inflation will hover around zero.

He also told TOK FM radio that the central bank's current rate-setting panel, which ends its term early in 2016, will be unable to reach the inflation target of 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)