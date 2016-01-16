WARSAW Jan 16 Poland's finance minister said on
Saturday he would expect some fluctuations in the zloty on
Monday and Tuesday after a ratings downgrade by Standard and
Poor's (S&P), but markets would calm later in the week on
positive data from Polish economy.
"We will see what the market reaction will be. I assume it
will be short-term, but zloty fluctuations are possible on
Monday and Tuesday, but then there will be a return to
fundamentals," the minister, Pawel Szalamacha, told Reuters.
He said that after the first, nervous reaction, investors
would focus on data from Polish economy, which were positive.
"It's too early to even think about a potential intervention to
defend the zloty," Szalamacha said.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)