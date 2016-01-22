WARSAW Jan 22 Poland would like to see the
zloty within a 4.1 to 4.4 range versus the euro, but does not
plan any market intervention to defend its currency, economy and
deputy prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday
evening.
The zloty currency fell to a four year low
immediately after Standard & Poor's (S&P) unexpectedly cut
Poland's rating last week.
It rebounded on Thursday as European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi signalled further monetary easing in the euro zone.
"In a long term we would like to keep the zloty fluctuations
in the range as it was before or around 4.1-4.4," Morawiecki
told private broadcaster TVN BiS.
"We do not plan any interventions. But definitely there is a
significant inflow of funds from the European Union this and
next year and these could be sold either by the central bank or
directly by BGK bank on the market and the finance minister must
be for sure thinking in what perspective, what and how to
activate".
Morawiecki added he hoped that Poland's economic growth,
which could accelerate to above 4 percent, would attract more
investors to Poland.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)