WARSAW Jan 15 Rating agency Moody's said on
Wednesday that IMF's decision to add Poland to a list of
countries that must have regular check-ups of their financial
sectors had improved the country's creditworthiness.
"We think the additional IMF scrutiny ... will further
enhance the resilience of Poland's healthy financial sector and
limit contingent liabilities to the sovereign, a credit
positive," Moody's lead analyst on Poland, Jaime Reusche, said
in a statement.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday added
Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland to its list of systemically
important financial markets, under an effort to prevent a repeat
of the global financial crisis.
All Poland's ratings are comfortably within the investment
grade bracket. Moody's rates Poland at A2 and Standard & Poor's
at A-, both with a stable outlook.
Moody's analyst also said that Polish banks maintain high
levels of profitability, capitalisation and risk-absorption
capacity.
"(The sector) benefits from prudent oversight by the Polish
Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), which will be further
enhanced by the IMF's regular financial sector assessments,"
Reusche said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)