WARSAW Feb 6 Standard & Poor's revised the
outlook on Poland's A- credit rating to positive from stable on
Friday, saying an upgrade could come if incomes continue to
approach those in wealthier European Union countries.
S&P said the rating could also rise if governance continues
to improve or if the country's external debt position improves
faster than expected. It warned that the economic impacts of the
crisis in Ukraine and sluggish growth in the euro zone, or any
drastic policy reversals in Poland, could put downward pressure
on the ratings.
"The outlook revision reflects our expectation that income
levels ... will rise consistently on the back of broad-based and
balanced economic growth, thereby improving the economy's
resilience and capacity to bear debt," S&P said in a statement.
A positive outlook implies a one-in-three chance of an
upgrade within two years.
"The upgraded credit rating outlook reflects Poland's
continually increasing creditworthiness on the financial
markets," Poland's finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said in
statement.
S&P said it expected Polish economic growth to slow to 3
percent this year before accelerating to an average 3.4 percent
from 2016. The economy, Eastern Europe's largest, grew 3.3
percent last year but has been adversely affected by problems in
its neighbours the euro zone -- also Poland's main trading
partner -- and Ukraine.
The rating agency said rising wages should mean domestic
demand replaces exports as an economic driver in time.
Meanwhile, Poland seems to be coping relatively well with
the Swiss National Bank's recent decision to remove a cap on the
franc, which exposed some 570,000 households with Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages to a sharp increase in payments.
"The banking sector and most mortgage holders ... seem able
to digest the exchange rate shock," S&P said, adding it did not
expect the government to force conversion of Swiss franc loans
into zlotys at below-market exchange rates.
It saw the general government deficit at "just below" 3
percent of GDP this year, above the government's target of 2.5
percent, falling to 2.7 percent of GDP in 2017.
Krystian Jaworski, economist at Credit Agricole Bank Polska,
said the outlook change could lift demand for Polish debt,
although less significantly than the European Central Bank's new
quantitative easing programme.
Last year, Kai Stukenbrock, a senior director at S&P, said
Poland was likely to be upgraded in the coming years if it keeps
growing and avoids shifts in policy after 2015 elections.
