WARSAW Feb 6 Standard & Poor's revised the outlook on Poland's A- credit rating to positive from stable on Friday, saying an upgrade could come if incomes continue to approach those in wealthier European Union countries.

S&P said the rating could also rise if governance continues to improve or if the country's external debt position improves faster than expected. It warned that the economic impacts of the crisis in Ukraine and sluggish growth in the euro zone, or any drastic policy reversals in Poland, could put downward pressure on the ratings.

"The outlook revision reflects our expectation that income levels ... will rise consistently on the back of broad-based and balanced economic growth, thereby improving the economy's resilience and capacity to bear debt," S&P said in a statement.

A positive outlook implies a one-in-three chance of an upgrade within two years.

"The upgraded credit rating outlook reflects Poland's continually increasing creditworthiness on the financial markets," Poland's finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said in statement.

S&P said it expected Polish economic growth to slow to 3 percent this year before accelerating to an average 3.4 percent from 2016. The economy, Eastern Europe's largest, grew 3.3 percent last year but has been adversely affected by problems in its neighbours the euro zone -- also Poland's main trading partner -- and Ukraine.

The rating agency said rising wages should mean domestic demand replaces exports as an economic driver in time.

Meanwhile, Poland seems to be coping relatively well with the Swiss National Bank's recent decision to remove a cap on the franc, which exposed some 570,000 households with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to a sharp increase in payments.

"The banking sector and most mortgage holders ... seem able to digest the exchange rate shock," S&P said, adding it did not expect the government to force conversion of Swiss franc loans into zlotys at below-market exchange rates.

It saw the general government deficit at "just below" 3 percent of GDP this year, above the government's target of 2.5 percent, falling to 2.7 percent of GDP in 2017.

Krystian Jaworski, economist at Credit Agricole Bank Polska, said the outlook change could lift demand for Polish debt, although less significantly than the European Central Bank's new quantitative easing programme.

Last year, Kai Stukenbrock, a senior director at S&P, said Poland was likely to be upgraded in the coming years if it keeps growing and avoids shifts in policy after 2015 elections. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Catherine Evans)