WARSAW May 5 Poland's finance minister has
asked the constitutional court's head to cool its dispute with
the governnment until ratings agency Moody's has made its review
of the economy next week, a sign of concern that the row is
hurting investors' confidence.
Another agency, S&P, downgraded the country's rating last
January, saying that reforms carried out by the ruling Law and
Justice (PiS) conservatives had weakened the independence of the
top court and other key institutions.
Moody's, which is due to make its review on May 13, has said
that Poland is facing heightened political risk as a result of
the crisis, making its less attractive to foreign investors.
Government critics say the PiS party has undermined judges'
independence by enacting reform that increases the majority of
judges needed to pass top court rulings and changing the order
in which cases are heard. The court has ruled the reform as
illegal.
In a letter to the court's head, Andrzej Rzeplinski,
published on the court's website on Thursday, Finance Minister
Pawel Szalamacha asked the judge to show restraint in the
conflict until Moody's decision on May 13.
"We will likely stick to our views as to the causes and the
course of this disagreement, however I ask you to consider
refraining until May 13 from public statements which could
escalate it," Szalamacha said.
Rzeplinski has been an outspoken critic of the government's
actions which he says amount to an assault on the court's
independence. The PiS has said Rzeplinski's comments are
politically-motivated, accusing him of supporting the former
ruling centrists.
Even as Szalamacha's letter was published, Poland's zloty
hit a three-month low against the euro on Thursday.
Financial markets say that the legal and political
uncertainty generated by the conflict is certain to rebound on
Poland's image as a poster child for successful economic
transformation.
