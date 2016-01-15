WARSAW Jan 15 Poland's Finance Ministry said on Friday the rating downgrade from Standard and Poors (S&P) was hard to understand from the standpoint of financial analysis and was based on politics.

S&P unexpectedly cut Poland's rating a notch on Friday, saying the new government had weakened the independence of key institutions and the rating could fall further.

The decision knocked the zloty down to a 4-year low.

"The decision of the rating agency Standard and Poor's about lowering the credit rating of Poland is incomprehensible from an economic and financial analysis point of view," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Janet Lawrence)