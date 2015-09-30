WARSAW, Sept 30 The aftermath of the October election is unlikely to affect Poland's growth in the short- to medium-term, but a slowdown in reform could lead to slower convergence with the richer western Europe, Moody's rating agency lead analyst on Poland said.

Marco Zaninelli told reporters that Moody's expects Poland's economy to grow by 3.5 percent in 2015 and 3.4 percent in 2016 and the impact of politics was unlikely to affect this performance.

"I think the macroeconomic environment is strong enough to support volatility in the short term," Zaninelli said. "A slower pace of reform would translate into a slower rate of convergence going forward. But I do not see a direct impact on real growth."

Zaninelli also said that the impact of the electoral cycle was already embedded in Poland's A2 rating, which has a stable outlook.

"I saw the budget draft - at the current stage it is about what we expected this year," he said.

Simone Zampa, who covers the Polish banking sector at Moody's told reporters he expected Poland's bank sector net profit to fall 10 percent this year. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)