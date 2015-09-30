WARSAW, Sept 30 The aftermath of the October
election is unlikely to affect Poland's growth in the short- to
medium-term, but a slowdown in reform could lead to slower
convergence with the richer western Europe, Moody's rating
agency lead analyst on Poland said.
Marco Zaninelli told reporters that Moody's expects Poland's
economy to grow by 3.5 percent in 2015 and 3.4 percent in 2016
and the impact of politics was unlikely to affect this
performance.
"I think the macroeconomic environment is strong enough to
support volatility in the short term," Zaninelli said. "A slower
pace of reform would translate into a slower rate of convergence
going forward. But I do not see a direct impact on real growth."
Zaninelli also said that the impact of the electoral cycle
was already embedded in Poland's A2 rating, which has a stable
outlook.
"I saw the budget draft - at the current stage it is about
what we expected this year," he said.
Simone Zampa, who covers the Polish banking sector at
Moody's told reporters he expected Poland's bank sector net
profit to fall 10 percent this year.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)