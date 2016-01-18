WARSAW Jan 18 The Polish economy has strong fundamentals and proper conduct of monetary policy requires full central bank independence, Poland's central bank said on Monday in its comment on Standard & Poor's (S&P) move to cut Poland's credit rating.

"The Polish economy is characterised by strong fundamentals and substantial macroeconomic stability," the central bank said. "Economic growth is stable and close to potential pace."

On Friday, S&P unexpectedly cut Poland's credit rating by a notch, saying the new government had weakened the independence of key institutions. It warned that the rating could fall further if credibility of monetary policy is undermined.

"Proper realisation of the monetary policy and at the same time reliable economic policy may be realised only in the circumstances of the central bank's full independence," the central bank said. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Ralph Boulton)