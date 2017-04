Feb 7 Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed its 'A-/A-2' foreign currency and 'A/A-1' local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Poland, saying the country's economy has robust fundamentals and strong growth potential.

"The rating on Poland is supported by its strong, increasingly open and competitive economy," S&P said in a report.

The outlook on the ratings are stable, S&P added, reflecting its view of balanced risks to the ratings.