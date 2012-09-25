WARSAW, Sept 25 Spain's Iberdrola and Denmark's DONG Energy want to sell their wind power businesses in Poland, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The sale of DONG's assets will start soon, while Iberdrola will come a bit later," one source said, while another said the assets would likely appeal to the largest utilities and private equity funds.

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)