WARSAW, April 27 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK on Wednesday reported a 46-percent year-on-year fall in its first quarter net profit, as a year ago the lender's results were supported by a sale of part of its insurance business.

The No.3 Polish bank by assets, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , said its net profit fell to 556 million zlotys ($144 million), above analysts' expectations of 506 million.

BZ WBK also said that both net interest and net fee income rose in the period. ($1 = 3.8719 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)