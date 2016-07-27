WARSAW, July 27 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK on Wednesday reported a 34-percent year-on-year rise in its second quarter net profit thanks to the sale of Visa Europe shares.

The No.3 Polish bank by assets, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , said its net profit rose to 723.5 million zlotys ($182.4 million), above analysts' expectations of 662 million. ($1 = 3.9668 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)