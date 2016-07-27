* BZ WBK beats market forecasts with net profit of $182.4 mln

* Q2 result was boosted by one-off transaction with Visa Europe (Adds analyst's comment, shares, details and background)

WARSAW, July 27 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK reported a 34-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating market expectations due to gains from the sale of Visa Europe.

The No.3 Polish bank by assets, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , said net profit rose to 723.5 million zlotys ($182.4 million), compared with analysts' expectations of 662 million.

Credit and debit card company Visa Inc completed its acquisition of Visa Europe, a cooperative of European banks, in June in a deal initially valued at as much as $23.3 billion. BZ WBK gained 316 million zlotys from the deal.

"The net profit is higher than market expectations, as the bank's result on the Visa deal was better than forecasted," DM BOS brokerage's analyst Michal Sobolewski said.

BZ WBK results were also boosted by trade results, which almost doubled year-on-year in the second quarter to 90 million zlotys. This includes gains on bond sales and foreign exchange transactions.

Net interest income rose 12 percent to 1.15 billion zlotys, while its net fee income fell by 6 percent to 471 million year-on-year. The bank has been hit by a sector-wide bank tax imposed earlier this year.

BZ WBK shares have lost more than 1 percent this year, after falling by 24 percent last year. It rose by 1.6 percent in early trade on Wednesday, outperforming the main Warsaw bourse index which lost 0.7 percent.

Investors are awaiting a presidential solution for borrowers' problems with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, which may cost the banking sector up to 67 billion zlotys. BZ WBK has a significant portfolio of FX loans.

President Andrzej Duda is expected to submit a bill on the issue later this year.

More than half a million Poles took Swiss franc loans to benefit from low Swiss interest rates, but now face much bigger repayments because the currency has doubled its value over the last few years.

($1 = 3.9668 zlotys) ($1 = 0.9097 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Susan Thomas)