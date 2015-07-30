WARSAW, July 30 Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK on Thursday reported a 7.5-percent year-on-year rise in its second quarter net profit thanks to a tie-up with smaller sister lender and a dividend from its insurance unit that boosted results.

The third largest Polish bank by assets, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , said its net profit rose to 542 million zlotys, beating analysts' expectations of 514 million. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)