SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
WARSAW Oct 29 Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday a 1-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit year-on-year, despite record-low interest rates and increased bank guarantee fund fees.
The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 319.5 million zlotys ($81.83 million) compared with 278 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The result was better than expected as the lender improved its fee and commission result, while provisions for bad loans were much lower than a year ago. ($1 = 3.9106 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
* Says Osamu Suematsu will retire from chairman, effective June 29