By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW Oct 29 Two of Poland's major lenders posted higher than expected third-quarter results on Thursday, indicating the banking sector had reached a turning point after record low interest rates weighed on their performance for several quarters, analysts said.

The fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported a 1 percent rise in net profit, while analysts had expected a fall. MBank saw improved net interest income and trimmed costs.

Its competitor, third-largest lender BZ WBK, reported an 8 percent fall in net profit, but the result was also higher than expected, and the bank paid less on deposits without losing clients, Kamil Stolarski, an analyst with Haitong IB, said.

"We have reached a turning point in banks in terms of results, looking from the operational point of view," said DM BOS brokerage analyst Michal Sobolewski, who said he expected mBank shares to outperform the market on Thursday.

"Of course political risks remain, such as a bank tax or support for Swiss franc-denominated credit holders," he added.

In March the Monetary Policy Council cut its main rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 percent, effectively ending an easing cycle that had lasted since the end of 2012 and had dragged lenders' results down in the last several quarters.

Although banks have found ways to make up for the negative impact of low interest rates, they still face several measures that may threaten their results.

The Law and Justice party, which won Sunday's parliamentary election, wants to introduce a bank tax that would cost the sector a third of its yearly profits. It also plans a conversion of Swiss franc-denominated loans into zlotys at banks' expense.

The political outlook has dragged banking shares down more than 15 percent this year, with BZ WBK down almost 16 percent and mBank more than 26 percent, as both banks hold significant Swiss franc credits portfolios.

BZ WBK, a unit of Banco Santander, said net profit fell in the third quarter to 473 million zlotys ($121 million), while mBank, the Polish arm of Germany's Commerzbank, improved net profit to 320 million.

($1 = 3.9111 zlotys)