WARSAW, July 30 Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday a 32-percent fall in second-quarter net profit year-on-year, due to lower bond profits and higher bank guarantee fund fees, as well as record-low interest rates.

The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 221 million zlotys compared with 229 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)