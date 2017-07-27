FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Polish mBank Q2 profit down 30.5 pct y/y, below expectations
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 2 days ago

Polish mBank Q2 profit down 30.5 pct y/y, below expectations

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Poland's fourth largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Thursday a 30.5-percent annual fall in its second-quarter net profit reflecting the impact of one-off cost.

The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 270 million zlotys ($74.53 million) in the second quarter of 2017 compared with 285 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The one-off costs that negatively weighted on mBank results consisted of write off on bond instruments, as well as negative revaluation of the real estate company mBank decided to sell.

$1 = 3.6186 zlotys Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Lidia Kelly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.