WARSAW Aug 20 Poland's largest clothing
retailer LPP recovered from losses in Russia in the
first half of the year, thanks to cost cutting and sales growth,
and is considering opening a few more stores there next year,
its CFO said on Thursday.
LPP halted its expansion in former Soviet Union countries
last year as the crisis in Ukraine and the depreciation of the
Russian rouble hurt business.
The improved performance in Russia, despite a weak rouble
and a struggling economy, helped LPP, which competes with H&M
and Inditex, to turn a total net profit of 99
million zlotys for the first half, well above a market forecast
of 69 million.
"Our financial results in Russia and Ukraine are fantastic
and I hope this situation will carry on," Chief Financial
Officer, Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz, told a news conference.
"We have significantly lowered our cost base and our profits
are the best in years (...)."
Its Russian arm posted an operating profit of 50 million
zlotys ($13.33 million) for the first six months of the year
versus loss a year ago, Lutkiewicz said.
Still, the company said its expansion in Russia would not be
as fast as before the crisis.
"We will decide in September (...) I don't think that we
will be as bold as earlier ... but we are thinking of about 5-10
percent yearly increases (in store area)," Lutkiewicz said.
"We also plan to expand in Belarus, which is currently a
blank point on our map. We want to make it colourful and open
two shops in Minsk," he said.
LPP is going against the trend among Polish companies, which
are losing market share in Russia due to the economic slump
there and some are withdrawing from the country, such as banking
group Getin Holding, which recently sold its leasing
firm Carcade.
Lutkiewicz said LPP planned to spend 400 million zlotys next
year to increase its total store area globally by 15 percent,
including new shop openings in Germany and the Middle East,
markets it entered this year. Most of its stores are in Poland
and central Europe.
LPP's shares fell nearly 20 percent last year due to its
weak performance in Russia but they have gained 3 percent this
year, outperforming the main Warsaw bourse index.
($1 = 3.7504 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)