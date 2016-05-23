WARSAW May 23 Poland plans to impose a
progressive, two-rate tax on retailers, with a tax-free amount
of 17 million zlotys ($4.3 million) in monthly revenue, despite
possible opposition from the European Union (EU), the finance
ministry said in its latest draft.
The new levy, aimed at boosting the state budget, is one of
key election promises by the now ruling conservatives from the
Law and Justice (PiS) party.
The Monday draft, pending government approval before going
to parliament, comes after months of talks with retailers and
after earlier plans drew heavy criticism from the industry and
the European Commission.
The ministry now plans to impose a 0.8 percent tax on
monthly sales between 17 and 170 million zlotys, and a
1.4-percent rate beyond 170 million, favouring smaller
retailers.
According to earlier statements, the levy, set to hit retail
chains by Jeronimo Martins, Tesco, Auchan
or Carrefour, will be launched in July and
bring in 1 billion zlotys to state budget this year.
Along with the tax on bank assets imposed earlier this year,
the tax echoes levies implemented by the Hungarian right-wing
government since 2010, which helped cut Hungary's budget deficit
to about 2 percent of economic output last year.
But Hungary had to soften its taxes, including a cut on
inspection fees on major food retail chains after the European
Commission said it unfairly favoured firms with lower turnover.
Budapest has said it was watching Brussels' reaction to the
Polish retail tax.
The Polish ministry said sales of coal, gas and medicine, as
well as sales on the internet are to be excluded from the levy.
($1 = 3.9642 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by David Evans)