WARSAW Feb 19 Poland's largest clothing
retailer LPP will decide within the next two months
whether to put its expansion plans in Russia and Ukraine on hold
due to geopolitical instability, the company's deputy chief
executive said on Thursday.
Poland's eastern neighbours have been some of the most
lucrative markets for LPP, accounting for over a fifth of its
sales in 2014. They also burdened LPP's 2014 profits due to a
massive devaluation of the rouble and the Ukrainian
hryvnia.
The firm had previously announced that it planned to
increase its shopping space in Russia and Ukraine by 14 percent
this year, but according to deputy chief Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz
it is now "seriously considering" putting the plan on hold.
"New rental contracts are on the table, and they are
profitable for us. But the geopolitical risks are so high that
we are considering if it's worth to invest there," Lutkiewicz
said.
"We really don't want to close (existing) shops in those
countries, though. In the long run, we want to develop there,
unless something unexpected happens," he added.
Despite the uncertainty engulfing the Russian and Ukrainian
markets, LPP is planning to spend around 400 million zlotys
($109.2 mln) on its new store openings this year, up from 380
million in 2014.
The group wants to broaden its footprint in Germany,
planning to increase its chain in EU, excluding Poland, by 46
percent. It is also to start a franchise in Middle Eastern
countries like Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
"Until last year, we had never thought of going West, but
now we want to have around 30 stores in Germany within two to
three years. We have four now and we plan to open between eight
and 10 this year," said Lutkiewicz.
LPP will also open a store in Cairo in February, and aims to
open another seven stores through the Middle-Eastern franchise
in 2015.
Lutkiewicz said that due to its expansions plan in Germany
the dividend paid out from the 2014 profit may be "a bit" lower
than 170 million zlotys paid the year before.
($1 = 3.6631 zlotys)
