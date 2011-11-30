WARSAW Nov 30 Poland, racing to complete a major highway link to Germany in time for next year's Euro soccer championship, opened a further stretch of road on Wednesday that its president hailed as a bridgehead to western Europe.

With the opening of the new 106-km segment of motorway, Poland now has only 90 km left to connect the capital Warsaw to the German border, a task Prime Minister Donald Tusk has promised to achieve before the Euro 2012 games start in June.

"This will also be our link to the European motorway system. In a way, this is a symbolic moment indicating a link to modernity, to the wealthier part of our continent. That is what we aspire to," President Bronislaw Komorowski told reporters.

Poles have long complained of an antiquated road network that hampers business and contributes to one of the highest car accident rates in Europe.

The Tusk government won re-election last month partly on its success in kickstarting a road-building programme that had long been held up by red tape and political wrangling.

The latest section of road that opened on Wednesday cost nearly 1.3 billion euros and was co-financed by the European Investment Bank, according to the main builder, Kulczyk Investments, owned by Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk.

"This shows projects carried out under a regime in which the state works with private business in an open and transparent way gives the best results because this is the only stretch of highway in Poland built within the budget and five months ahead of schedule," the company's CEO Dariusz Mioduski told Reuters.

Warsaw had originally hoped the public-private partnership (PPP) system could help it carry on with large-scale infrastructure projects even at times of economic crisis.

But the communist legacy of mistrust between private business and state authorities, as well as a complicated investment law and onerous bureaucracy, have hampered many such projects.

Instead, Poland has drawn heavily on the 67 billion euros in funds allocated by the European Union under its 2007-13 budget for its road building programme.

Poland will co-host the 2012 Euro championship with Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Roger Atwood)