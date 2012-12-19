* Commission requested audit into disputed road contracts
* EU-backed road programme worth billions of euros
* Contractors say state road agency refusing to pay
* Agency says it complied with law, contractors at fault
By Adrian Krajewski and Christian Lowe
WARSAW, Dec 19 The European Commission is
investigating why Poland's government is refusing to pay dozens
of foreign contractors for work carried out under a
road-building programme worth billions of euros and backed by
Europe.
Should the investigation find Poland's state institutions
have been at fault, it will deal a severe blow to the reputation
of a country which routinely is held up in Brussels as a model
of the successful use of European Union (EU) development cash.
EU officials are looking into how Poland's state highways
agency managed a multi-year programme, worth a predicted 5.5
billion euros ($7.27 billion) this year alone, to modernise the
creaking road system Poland was left with after decades of
Communist rule.
The scheme - one of the biggest publicly-funded
infra-structure projects in Europe - has more than doubled the
size of Poland's high-speed road network in four years. But it
also has left dozens of contractors alleging that the highways
agency, GDDKiA, owes them billions of euros in unpaid bills.
The agency says it has complied with the law and where
disputes arose it was mainly because contractors' work was not
up the required quality.
The risk for Poland is that if the commission backs the
contractors' complaints, it could jeopardise Poland's ability to
access funds from the EU's next round of development funds, cash
on which its economy depends for growth.
"This issue of management of road-construction contracts by
GDDKiA has been brought to our attention at the Commission. Our
services - in charge of regional policy - have asked the Polish
authorities to provide more information," said Shirin Wheeler,
commission spokeswoman on regional policy.
"We have also asked the Polish audit authority (within the
Finance Ministry) to carry out an audit of the specific
contracts which are affected. We expect the results in the first
few months of next year," she said.
Poland is the biggest recipient of EU funds. It secured 68
billion euros ($90 billion) in the bloc's 2007-2013 budget, and
is seeking a similar amount from the next budget.
GDDKiA's chief executive, Lech Witecki, in an interview with
Reuters, said he expected the European investigation would
confirm his contention that it was the contractors who were
primarily to blame for the problems.
"We are not afraid of its results, as a matter of fact we
are happy that it is going on, as it will show the real state of
affairs and that we've been acting according to the law,"
Witecki said.
COURT CASES
The current phase of Poland's road-building project is a
tale of hope and ambition in one of Europe's most dynamic and
fastest-growing countries that degenerated into bitter
recriminations.
Poland's PZPB construction industry lobby estimates that
contractors are contesting in court non-payments by GDDKiA of 6
billion zlotys ($1.94 billion). The actual value of the cash
subject to dispute could be twice that amount, according to
people in the sector.
On several sections of highway linking Poland's biggest
cities, work has ground to a halt because the contractor walked
off the job over disputes with the highways agency, or because
the agency terminated the contracts.
The problems have sent ripples throughout Europe's
construction sector. Big multinational companies, from Austria's
Strabag to Irish firms SIAC, SISK and Roadbridge have
said that delays in payments on Polish contracts have affected
their financial performance.
Worse for the Polish economy, some of its own big building
firms have been pushed into difficulty because of losses made on
the road contracts. Many smaller firms have gone bust. The local
construction sector generates around 6 percent of gross domestic
product, and employs almost 800,000 people.
"From the outside, it looks like the construction industry
in the country which is the largest building site in Europe
decided to commit suicide," Marek Michalowski, head of the PZPB
lobby group, told Reuters.
DISPUTES
Poland launched its latest phase of road-building with an
ambitious aim: to turn its patchwork of bumpy two-lane cross
country roads into a proper highway network that would tie it
into Europe after years of isolation behind the Iron Curtain.
It is now possible to drive the 570 km (350 miles) from
Warsaw to Berlin along fast, four-lane highways.
However, the project hit trouble almost as soon as the
contractors arrived at the construction sites with their
machinery. Contractors and GDDKiA have contradictory accounts of
what went wrong.
Contractors say the highways agency was responsible for
preparing the projects, but did not do its job properly. Irish
contractor SRB said it had to stop work on one section of road
because a building permit was withdrawn.
Firms said when routine problems arose - for example, the
discovery of archaeological sites on the route, or raw materials
that were unavailable or unexpectedly costly - GDDKiA was not
flexible about finding a solution.
In a rare step for the construction industry in Europe, the
agency cashed in a number of bonds, worth millions of euros
each, that contractors had lodged as a guarantee they would
complete their contracts.
Several companies terminated the jobs, saying they could not
work under those conditions. A number of firms that managed to
finish the work found they could not get paid even though, they
said, they had done everything they were required to do.
The overall picture, contractors say, is of an agency where
staff were struggling to keep up with the huge scale of the
project and were tied up in red tape.
"The attitude (inside GDDKiA) appears to be: 'I don't want
to make a decision, let contractors go to court over it'," said
Finn Lyden, chief executive of Irish builder SIAC, one of the
firms taking the agency to court.
The highways agency says that where disputes have arisen, it
is because contractors' work did not meet its exacting quality
standards. It said it was forced itself to terminate several
contracts because of failures by contractors.
It also says firms were caught out because they did not
properly plan for the possibility that the prices of raw
materials would rise.
Nevertheless, GDDKiA chief Witecki acknowledged there was
room for improvement in the way the agency managed contracts.
He said some tenders had been rushed through in order to
make sure they met a deadline to qualify for EU funding, and
that in future that they would be spread out over time to make
them more manageable.
He also said future contracts would allow for greater
flexibility if contractors' costs go up, though getting the
right price for tax-payers "will remain key."
Bilfinger Berger Budownictwo SA, a local unit of Germany's
Bilfinger, is another of the firms in legal disputes
with GDDKiA over payments. Its chief executive, Piotr Kledzik,
said the agency had to change the way it manages contracts.
"It can't go on like this any more. Contractors and the
government have to get involved in dialogue," Kledzik said.
"Let's hope it happens before the sector is reduced to rubble."
($1 = 3.0927 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
(Additional reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael
Roddy)