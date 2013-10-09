WARSAW Oct 9 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk denied on Wednesday he was planning to dismiss Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski.

"It's not true that the finance minister's dismissal is in the works," Tusk told reporters.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Tusk's allies have approached at least three people to ask them if they want to be finance minister. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)