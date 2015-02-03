(Fixes garble in seocnd paragraph)
MOSCOW Feb 3 The Russian ambassador to Warsaw,
Sergei Andreyev, has not been summoned by the Polish Foreign
Ministry, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday.
A Polish government source said earlier on Tuesday that
Andreyev had been summoned over a spat regarding the 70th
anniversary of the end of the World War Two.
"Our embassy in Warsaw denies that," a Russian foreign
ministry official said.
Russia's TASS news agency also reported from Warsaw that the
Russian ambassador had not been summoned.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Lidia Kelly; Editing by
Lidia Kelly)