(Corrects loan figure in paragraph 2)
LONDON Oct 4 Poland's goal of reducing
dependence on Russian gas took a step forward on Thursday after
it secured the final investments to start construction of its
first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
on Thursday said it gave a 75 million euro ($96.76 million)
12-year loan to Polish gas grid operator Gaz-System to begin
building a terminal expected to start importing gas from Qatar
in 2014.
"What this project really represents is a choice for Poland
to receive one third of its gas from a country other than Russia
for the first time," EBRD Managing Director for Energy and
Natural Resources Ricardo Puliti told Reuters.
EBRD's loan, along with 175 million euros already secured
from the European Union, the European Investment Bank (150
million euros) and Poland's Gaz-System, sets the stage for
construction to begin.
As well as receiving oil-indexed supplies from Qatar,
two-thirds of the capacity at Poland's 5 billion cubic
metre-per-year Baltic coast terminal will be reserved for
cargoes imported on a spot basis from elsewhere.
"Given the strong links between the U.S. and Poland I would
not be surprised at all if we saw some U.S. gas coming over,"
Puliti said.
It is hoped that supplier diversity will strengthen Poland's
negotiating position in an ongoing row with Russia's Gazprom
over gas prices that are linked to oil.
Seaborne gas delivered by Qatari state-run exporter
Qatargas, even though it is oil-linked, will likely undercut
Russian pipeline gas and reduce its dominant position in Poland,
Puliti said.
"By raising competition you are in a better position to
re-negotiate long-term contracts with all suppliers," he said.
Russia's cash-strapped European customers are stepping up
their opposition to oil-indexed gas supplies while the European
Commission is investigating Gazprom over suspicions that it
hindered the free-flow of supply across the continent.
Previous supply cut-offs of Russian gas have fuelled part of
the debate in Poland about the country's reliance on Russian
energy.
Its 15 billion cubic metre/year gas market relies on Russia
for almost all of its imported supplies and poor connections to
nearby European markets hamper attempts to diversify with
pipeline supplies.
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)