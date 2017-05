MOSCOW Polish Ambassador to Russia Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz was summoned to Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday, a representative of the embassy told Reuters.

RIA news agency reported the ambassador had been summoned over Poland's refusal to grant entry to a pro-President Vladimir Putin group of bikers, the Night Wolves.

