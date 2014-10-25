WARSAW Oct 25 Poland has withdrawn
accreditation for a Russian journalist working in Warsaw at the
request of the Polish internal security agency, a Foreign
Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
The ministry declined to provide any further information on
its action against Leonid Sviridov, who was working in Poland
for Russian state-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.
"This has happened at the request of ABW," said Polish
Foreign Ministry spokesman Marcin Wojciechowski. ABW is the
acronym for Poland's Internal Security Agency.
The action follows last week's arrest of two men on
suspicion of spying, who a member of the Polish parliament's
intelligence committee said were working for Russian
intelligence.
The withdrawal of the media accreditation for Leonid
Sviridov could potentially mean that he might lose the right to
reside in Poland.
The head of Rossiya Segodnya was quoted as saying by RIA
Novosti news agency, which is part of Rossiya Segodnya holding
group, that Poland should explain its actions.
"We demand from the Foreign Ministry of Poland official
explanations of the causes of denying the journalist's
accreditation," Dmitry Kiselev was quoted as saying.
Poland's Internal Security Agency was not available for
comment.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Stephen Powell)