WARSAW, March 27 Poland said on Friday it would
bring charges against two Russian air traffic controllers over a
2010 plane crash which killed then Polish president Lech
Kaczynski, a move likely to damage bilateral relations already
strained by the Ukraine crisis.
Prosecutor Ireneusz Szelag from the District Military
Prosecutors' Office told a news briefing an investigation so far
had established that the main cause of the crash was the failure
of the plane's crew to respond adequately to bad weather.
But Szelag said prosecutors had begun the process of
presenting two charges to air traffic controllers involved in
guiding the aircraft in to land at an airport in Smolensk,
western Russia.
"Experts' opinions have given us reasons to issue on March
24 a decision to charge ... two Russian citizens, members of the
flight control group," Szelag said.
He said one charge was bringing about the direct threat of
an air traffic disaster, and the second was unintentionally
bringing about an air traffic disaster.
It is very unlikely that Russia would agree to the
officials' extradition to Poland to stand trial.
Poland has been one of the most outspoken critics of Russian
policy towards a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern
Ukraine, joining Western allies in accusing Moscow of supplying
help to the insurrection - something the Kremlin denies.
Szelag did not name the people to be charged, and declined
to give details about what the controllers are alleged to have
done, or failed to do, that contributed to the crash.
The plane crash, which killed eight crew members and 88
passengers, including Kaczynski and a number of high-ranking
Polish officials, shook Polish society.
Kaczynski was on his way to a commemoration at Katyn, the
site in western Russia where during World War Two the Soviet
secret police executed thousands of imprisoned Polish military
officers and buried them in mass graves.
