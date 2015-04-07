(Corrects to make clear recording was deciphered using new
techniques in February last year)
WARSAW, April 7 In the minutes before a 2010
plane crash that killed Poland's president, members of the
president's entourage urged the crew to land despite thick fog,
according to what a radio station said was a leaked transcript
of cockpit conversations.
In the transcript, the crew on several occasions ask people
to be quiet or to leave the cockpit, and conversations suggest
people in or around the cockpit were drinking beer, though there
is no indication the crew themselves consumed alcohol.
The crash, in Smolensk, western Russia, killed 96 people,
including Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife, the central
bank governor, top army commanders and other high-ranking
officials. An investigation is still underway.
A spokesman for the Warsaw main military prosecutor's
office, which is conducting the investigation into the crash,
said he had no immediate comment on the transcript.
The radio station, RMF FM, said the transcript was from the
cockpit voice recorder recovered from the aircraft wreckage soon
after the crash. It said Polish investigators had in February
last year used new techniques to decipher parts of the recording
provided to them by Russian authorities, which was of such poor
quality that it had previously been unintelligible.
According to the transcript, the crew were worried about
reports of thick fog at the airport where they were to land, and
discussed turning back, but felt pressure to keep going so the
president would not have to cancel his engagement.
The radio station said the head of diplomatic protocol in
the Polish foreign ministry told the captain: "We will try until
we make it" roughly 15 minutes before the crash.
Polish air force commander-in-chief Andrzej Blasik,
travelling on the plane as a passenger, was in the cockpit and
told the pilots 41 seconds before the crash: "You'll make it
easily," according to the transcript.
As the captain and crew tried to decide whether to land,
they were distracted by people in or around the cockpit,
according to the transcript.
The transcript cites a person in the cockpit or in its
immediate proximity asking someone: "What is it?". The other
person replies: "Beer, and you are not drinking?".
Two minutes later a stewardess asks somebody in or near the
cockpit: "Will you drink?". The person replies: "Yeees".
The crash happened as the president and his entourage were
on their way to a ceremony to commemorate the Katyn massacre,
when the Soviet Union's secret police killed thousands of Polish
officers in a forest in western Russia in 1940.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Andrew Heavens)