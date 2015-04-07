* Crash killed president, cbank governor, army chiefs
* RMF FM says has transcript of cockpit conversations
* Prosecutor says parts of transcript inaccurate
(Updates with prosecution comments)
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, April 7 In the minutes before a 2010
plane crash that killed Poland's president, members of the
president's entourage urged the crew to land despite thick fog,
according to what a radio station said was a leaked transcript
of cockpit conversations.
In the transcript, the crew on several occasions ask people
to be quiet or to leave the cockpit, and conversations suggest
people in or around the cockpit were drinking beer, though there
is no indication the crew themselves consumed alcohol.
The crash, in Smolensk, western Russia, killed 96 people,
including Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife, the central
bank governor, top army commanders and other high-ranking
officials. An investigation is still underway.
A spokesman for the Warsaw main military prosecutor's
office, which is conducting the investigation into the crash,
said the transcript was inaccurate in several places, but did
not specify which parts were wrong.
The spokesman, Major Marcin Maksjan, also said that Polish
tests had previously shown that neither crew members nor other
people referred to in the leaked transcript were under the
influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
The radio station, RMF FM, said the transcript was from the
cockpit voice recorder recovered from the aircraft wreckage soon
after the crash. It said Polish investigators last year used new
techniques to decipher parts of the recording provided to them
by Russian authorities, which were of such poor quality that
they had previously been unintelligible.
According to the transcript, the crew were worried about
reports of thick fog at the airport, and discussed turning back
or diverting, but came under pressure to keep going so the
president would not have to cancel his engagement.
The radio station said the head of diplomatic protocol in
the Polish foreign ministry told the captain: "We will try until
we make it" roughly 15 minutes before the crash.
Polish air force commander-in-chief Andrzej Blasik,
travelling on the plane as a passenger, was in the cockpit and
told the pilots 41 seconds before the crash: "You'll make it
easily," according to the transcript.
As the captain and crew tried to decide whether to land,
they were distracted by people in or around the cockpit,
according to the transcript.
The transcript cites a person in the cockpit or in its
immediate proximity asking someone: "What is it?". The other
person replies: "Beer, and you are not drinking?".
Two minutes later a stewardess asks somebody in or near the
cockpit: "Will you drink?". The person replies: "Yeees".
The crash happened as the president and his entourage were
on their way to a ceremony to commemorate the Katyn massacre,
when the Soviet Union's secret police killed thousands of Polish
officers in a forest in western Russia in 1940.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Andrew Heavens)