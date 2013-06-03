WARSAW, June 3 Shale gas investments will remain
Poland's top priority despite a series of recent setbacks,
because unconventional sources of energy are a matter of
national interest, the country's newly appointed Treasury
Minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
In an interview for weekly Bloomberg Businessweek,
Wlodzimierz Karpinski added that the government may even push
state-owned companies further to treat shale gas projects as
strategic goals.
"The pressure on companies to invest in this area will
certainly not be smaller, it could even be bigger, because this
is a matter of national interest," Karpinski said.
Karpinski's remarks may come as a surprise after several
companies, such as Exxon Mobil, Canada's Talisman Energy
and U.S. oil firm Marathon, all quit their
Polish shale gas operations.
The companies largely cited an uncertain regulatory
framework as the reason for their decision.
Critics of Poland's determination to make a success of shale
gas to cut its dependence on natural gas imported from Russia
say there may not be enough shale gas in Poland to make later
production profitable.
Some also say Poland's geological make-up may also make it
difficult to explore for the gas at a cost that would justify
the investments.
About 40 test wells are currently in operation in Poland,
though none is expected to start producing gas before 2015.
Karpinski said the government was aware that pushing
state-owned companies, such as gas monopoly PGNiG or
even copper producer KGHM, to invest in shale involved
risks.
"The risk connected with exploration should be properly
distributed," Karpinski said.